Boxing legend Mike Tyson will be making his return to the squared circle on November 15th for a fight with Jake Paul.

Tyson, who is 58 years old, was last seen in a boxing ring when he faced off against Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight in November 2020.

While appearing during a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest, Bobby Lashley revealed that he was offered a fight with “Iron Mike.”

The former WWE Superstar said, “I was offered a Mike Tyson fight also. I was offered Mike Tyson several months back. I was like, ‘Hmm, that would be a good fight.’ People asked me the same question, ‘Can I beat Mike Tyson?’ I’m not going to say, ‘Oh yeah, I can beat Mike Tyson,’ but I would like to do the fight. That’s what it’s all about to me. As a competitor, as a fighter, I’m going to take a fight that comes my way. If it makes sense, I’ll do it.”

Lashley departed WWE over the summer and is expected to debut in AEW in the very near future.