WWE superstar Bobby Lashley was the latest guest on the After The Bell podcast where the former world champion spoke about the recent WWE Day 1 pay per view, and how he initially wanted to be pulled from the show’s main event after Brock Lesnar was added due to Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he initially wanted to be taken out of the WWE Day 1 main event after Brock Lesnar was added:

“The first thing I said was, I said, ‘get me out of the match. I said, ‘it’s a fatal 4-way, me and MVP can do something beforehand, get me out of the match’. Initially, people were like, ‘what? Are you scared of him?’ No, I’m not scared of him, it’s a match where exactly what happened, happened. He beats somebody else and got the title. So essentially he can say he beat me, Seth, Big E & Kevin right? I mean, the match is five people and I was like, ‘that’s not the way this is going down, get me out of the match’. And they were like, ‘nah, nah, you got to stay in the match,’ and I was like, ‘alright’.”

How he decided to stay in because he wanted to make a match statement:

“There was kind of a lot of people that were like, not happy about it. But I looked it as, ‘at first, get me out of the match, but if I’m staying in the match, then interactions we have with Brock, I have to make a statement.”

