WWE superstar and current United States champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke with BT Sport to hype this weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event, where the Almighty One defends his title against Theory.

During his interview Lashley named Intercontinental champion Gunther as an opponent he would be interested in facing due to their large-man dynamics. Highlights can be found below.

Interested in a showdown with Gunther:

“I think an interesting matchup that I heard a couple of times is Gunther. I think just him being my counter on the other show. I think it’s something that is kind of intriguing. He’s a tough, tough, tough competitor. I mean, he’s been doing some big stuff and he just went right up to the top right away.”

Hopes WWE builds it up for Survivor Series or after:

“So I think it’s an interesting matchup. It’s a matchup that I think that we can kind of build towards. Maybe we can do that at Survivor Series or we can do that a little later on in the year, but it’s something definitely that I’m interested in.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)