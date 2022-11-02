WWE superstar and former multi-time world champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke with CBS Sports to hype up this weekend’s Crown Jewel premium live event, where the “All Mighty” one will take on Brock Lesnar in a highly anticipated rematch from their Royal Rumble showdown. Highlights from Lashley’s interview, including his thoughts on whether this will be the last time he faces The Beast, can be found below.

Guarantees that this will not be the last time he and Lesnar face-off:

“You know what, the way that I look at it, because there was so much actual lead-up, because there’s been years and years and years of lead-up, because of the way things have come together with us, I don’t think this is the last time we’re gonna see each other. I think, until the end of my career [or] the end of his career, there’s always gonna be Bobby and Brock. Because right now I look at the score, it’s one for me, zero for him. So if it’s two for me and zero for him after Crown Jewel, I’m sure he’s gonna be coming back for another one. He’s gotta avenge his losses. So I like the build-up because I think the build-up is really important because of what happened last time, because there wasn’t that real resolution to anything except me pinning him. This time, there’s gonna be a lot more hype, and I think that it’s not gonna be the last time. I think there’s so much more that me and Brock can actually get into. So I think that this feud is gonna be a feud that’s gonna keep going, and it’s gonna keep looking different, and there’s gonna be a lot more involved with it.”

Whether he can put Lesnar away at Crown Jewel:

“This time, I think this might be a time where I can finally put him away, but I don’t think Brock’s the type of person that’s just gonna let somebody beat him two times in a row and then not even come to avenge that. So I like it, and I like the competitor he is because Brock doesn’t care. Brock wants to fight, Brock wants to hurt, and since he wants to, then he’s gotta come with it.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)