Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Bobby Lashley has issued a challenge for WrestleMania 39.

As noted, Lashley last eliminated Bronson Reed to win the 9th Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Friday’s WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. Lashley was added to the Battle Royal after originally being booked for a WrestleMania match against Bray Wyatt, who is currently sidelined with an unknown issue. You can click here for photos/videos from the Battle Royal.

In an update, Lashley took to Twitter after the Battle Royal win and issued an open challenge for WrestleMania 39.

“Surprise, surprise. Look who just won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal,” he said. “Was there any doubt in anybody’s mind who was going to win that? The Almighty… you can’t have a WrestleMania without The Almighty. My weekend is free. Let’s see who’s really ready for a real challenge. Let’s see who wants to step up and get some from The Almighty.”

Lashley captioned the video with, “I’ll say it once again… I AM FREE SATURDAY & SUNDAY!! You can’t have #WrestleMania without the All-Mighty. You just can’t! Whoever wants to test me, step up! [fist emoji] @WWE #SmackDown”

It was previously reported that WWE did have a back-up plan for Lashley, and there was talk of having Lashley work a match/segment with LA Knight, and that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin may be involved as well.

As noted, it was reported earlier on Friday that Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) was in town for WrestleMania 39 Week, but it could not be confirmed that Wyatt was in town.

