WWE superstar and current United States champion Bobby Lashley recently joined Ryan Satin on the Out Of Character podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including the All Mighty One’s pitch to get the Hurt Business back together. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says if Omos got too dangerous for MVP he would have to step in:

“You know what, I was thinking about what could happen to actually bring us together, and I thought about this the other day, I was like, if [MVP] made Omos too dangerous, where he couldn’t contain him anymore, and Omos turned on him, he would need somebody to help him. There’s only one person that can beat Omos.”

How the rest of the Hurt Business could be brought back:

“Then, I may need some help, and if I need some help, you have Cedric, you have Shelton, you have, we can take him down, and then we’re babyfaces again. They’ll love us. Anything can happen.”

