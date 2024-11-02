The Hurt Syndicate is back in business.

Former WWE faction The Hurt Business has essentially fully reunited in AEW, with all available talent from the former group settling in the Tony Khan-led promotion in recent weeks.

In the final piece of the puzzle, Bobby Lashley made his long-awaited AEW debut in the closing moments of this past Wednesday’s AEW Fright Night Dynamite show, beating down Swerve Strickland along with Shelton Benjamin and MVP (Watch Video Here).

“The All Mighty” has made his first public comments since the appearance, surfacing on social media on Friday evening to share some photos from his debut and a brief comment.

“Back in BUSINESS,” Lashley wrote via his official Instagram page, along with a “#TheHurtSyndicate” hashtag.

MVP responded to the post with essentially the same comment, writing, “Back to business.”