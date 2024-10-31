“The All Mighty” is now #AllElite.

This week’s special AEW Fright Night Dynamite show went off the air on Wednesday night, October 30, with the surprise AEW debut of Bobby Lashley.

MVP made the call to Lashley seconds after Swerve Strickland defeated Shelton Benjamin in the main event of the show.

Lashley came to the ring and along with MVP and Benjamin, laid out Swerve and Prince Nana while fighting off security that tried to come to the ring to help.

The show went off the air with MVP getting on the microphone and saying, “Guess who’s back in business?”

.@FIGHTBOBBY IS HERE ON FRIGHT NIGHT #AEWDYNAMITE WE ARE LIVE ON TBS pic.twitter.com/eF7zQfMX9I — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 31, 2024