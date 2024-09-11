Some familiar faces to WWE fans have been in talks as of late with AEW.

According to reports, there have been talks and some actual plans to continue a faction similar to The Hurt Business outside of WWE with former key members of the group.

Totally Harmless Concept, LLC filed to trademark “The Hurt Syndicate” a couple of weeks back, along with other MVP-related names and phrases.

AEW has reportedly been in talks with Bobby Lashley, MVP and Shelton Benjamin in recent weeks, however no deal was finalized, nor is one said to be imminent at this stage in the process.

As noted, the deal for “The All Mighty” in WWE recently expired, and with MVP and Shelton Benjamin being free agents, there is a chance that all three could join the promotion to continue a faction related to The Hurt Business.

There has not been any talks about plans for them to appear in the Tag-Team Casino Gauntlet on AEW Dynamite in Lexington, KY.

