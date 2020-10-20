During his appearance on After The Bell, Bobby Lashley spoke on the difficulties of being part of the Lana/Rusev storyline and the advice that Kurt Angle gave him regarding it. Here’s what he had to say:

Kurt offered some kind of advice, but it wasn’t advice of what people would think, like, ‘Oh no, you need to go and tell them that you’re not going to do this.’ He was just like, ‘Just have fun with it.’ And I was like, ‘Bro, do you see what I’m doing today?’

And It was challenging at the time; I’m not gonna lie to you. When I first started, I started in the summer time. My kids weren’t at school, so my kids were going to the house shows almost every weekend. So it was an adjustment for me. When I started this storyline, my kids didn’t even watch the show. They couldn’t watch the show. It was just the time for me to kind of pay my dues. But at the same time, what I thought about, also, I said, ‘You know what?’ In my first run, I left early. And I know that I had a lot of possibilities and I know that they had a lot of plans for me on my first run, but I left early. So, I said, ‘Maybe this is a way of paying dues’. And it’s not like I haven’t paid dues before. It’s not just a thing to sell out and do whatever. It’s like, ‘I’m going to pay my dues and I’m going to show you that I’m here.’