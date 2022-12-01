The recent WWE Crown Jewel event saw Brock Lesnar defeat Bobby Lashley, but Lashley destroyed Lesnar after the match. This was their second-ever singles match as Lashley captured the WWE Title from Lesnar at the Royal Rumble back in January.

Lesnar vs. Lashley III is rumored for some time during WrestleMania 39 Season, and Lashley is determined to make the match happen. He recently spoke with NBC10 Boston and commented on the rubber match.

“Winning a match wasn’t important to me in Saudi Arabia, it was beating him up,” Lashley said. “He won the 1-2-3, but he knows who Bobby is now and he felt the wrath. Nobody has seen Brock like that before, nobody has seen Brock groveling down on his back like looking up, passing out. Nobody has seen Brock like that, I made him like that. So I think it fit for what was needed and with that being said, there’s one more match that we need to have. He has one and I have one.”

There’s no word yet on when Lesnar vs. Lashley III will take place, but it’s been rumored for the Royal Rumble, unless they go the distance and save it for WrestleMania 39.

