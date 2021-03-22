WWE champion Bobby Lashley was the latest guest on the Justin Kinnder show where the Almighty One spoke about a number of pro-wrestling related topics, most notably how he was somewhat glad that it took him a while to reach the top of WWE’s chain. Hear the champ’s thoughts below.

It does (make it more special). I enjoy the wait. Of course, I would have wanted it sooner because of all the perks that come with it. Champions make a little extra money and get extra things. I just flew on a private jet to Raw. Those are the things you get as WWE Champion and I wish I would have had it before. At the same time, winning it, and I even told this to Vince [McMahon], ‘I’m glad it took me this long to win it.

Lashley defends the WWE championship against Drew McIntyre at this year’s WrestleMania 37. Full interview can be found here. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleTalk)