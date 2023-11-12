Bobby Lashley made an appearance on the WWE After The Bell podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, he discussed his pairing with The Street Profits. Here are the highlights:

On aligning himself with the Street Profits:

“I saw myself in them. That was the first part. The second part is every time when I talk with them, it was always a good conversation, that phone conversation, and I was like, you guys doing the same thing that I did. You’re having a good time. You love being here. Everything about you is the same thing that I was going through. I was like, man, if we’re going to start making some waves around here, I need some good allies, and those guys seem like good allies. I think there’s a few other guys that can probably look to step their game up a little bit, but I think those guys have a little privilege that maybe the Profits don’t.”

On Angelo Dawkins:

“He’s kind of a sleeper. I had a talk with him last week and I was like, ‘Bro, do you realize what you have?’ He’s six-five. He’s a big dude. He makes everybody in our group look small, but he wrestles smaller. I’m like, ‘Nah, man. I understand that you want to go out there and have good matches and fun matches and show people different things, but I think at the end of the day, you need to just start killing people and crushing people.’ There’s a level and there’s a way a big guy wrestles a little bit different than some of the smaller guys. I think the smaller guys go after the bigger guys saying that they’re not great workers because they can’t do moonsault and dives and everything like that. There’s a need for everybody in the business. If everybody was doing that, if you have guys at the current Cruiserweight division doing choke slams, then that makes no sense. I’m not saying that Dawkins has to be out there choke slamming and powerbombing people, but he’s a big dude. He should be able to put a lot more thump onto people and it should be harder for people to knock him down. There’s not a need for him to do certain things in there, I don’t think. I think for him just to grab a hold of somebody and throw him down and then go on from there and be him as opposed to try to be someone else just to have a quote unquote, cool match with someone, and I think he’s already there. I I think everything that he has is very solid and I think that there are certain things that I’m having him kind of tweak here and tweak there, but I think he’s going to be that kind of monster that we need for the group.”

