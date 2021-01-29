WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley appeared on Busted Open Radio to promote this Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

During it, he was asked about a possible match with Brock Lesnar, which is a match that he’s expressed interest in for years. However, Lashley noted that he’s heard from WWE that it’s not going to happen.

“I like the Brock match up. I’ve heard it is not happening several times. I don’t know why. Whatever the case is, maybe he’s not coming back. Maybe he has other focuses in the company. I don’t know. I like the matchup. Another person I would like to tangle back with is Braun (Strowman). Braun’s always a huge deal and he’s one person that can disrupt a little bit of stuff in The Hurt Business and I loved fighting him the first time.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co