WWE superstar Bobby Lashley appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on losing the United States championship to Seth Rollins on last night’s episode of Raw.

The Almighty One fell thanks to Brock Lesnar, who softened Lashley up prior to the bout beginning by hitting him with multipole F-5s. Rollins took advantage during their matchup and won after connecting with The Stomp.

Lashley previously would have been helped out by The Hurt Business, the crew he ran with that included Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP. Regarding the group getting back together Lashley said the following:

“Some of my closest friends, even favorites, the Hurt Business. MVP is there with Omos. Shelton Benjamin is still doing his stuff. Cedric is there. I’d like to bring that group back together at some point in time.”

