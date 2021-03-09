During his appearance on After The Bell, Bobby Lashley spoke on wanting Apollo Crews in The Hurt Business and advice he gave him. Here’s what he had to say:

Before I even came back, Apollo sent me a DM. I didn’t even know Apollo. He was like, ‘I have a couple of questions to ask you. Did you ever get frustrated when you were here?’ I was like, ‘You’re talking to a man that’s not in and that wants to get in. You’re in the greatest place you can be right now, and you’re an amazing talent. That’s something that can’t be denied. Just stay there. Maybe it’s not your time right now. Eat catering, have a good time, whenever you have an opportunity to get out there, do the best you can and you won’t be denied because you’re incredible.’ It takes time, sometimes. When I came back, I was like, ‘You can have me beat Roman and go after Brock and do main event matches, or you can make me suffer and pay some dues. I don’t mind doing either.’ That’s what I told [Apollo].

Don’t mind it. Anytime you get the opportunity to get in the ring, just do it. When you do it, they’ll find a place for you. Keep bugging them. Tell them you’ll do this and you wanna do this. Keep throwing things at them. Maybe, sooner or later, something will stick. The greatest thing you have going for you is how talented you are and how much respect everybody has for you. That won’t be denied. You’re gonna eventually be in a big position. Stick in there, man. That’s what I told him. When I got in and had the opportunity to work with him, I was like, ‘Apollo is a cool dude.’ When we started The Hurt Business, we wanted Apollo first. I was like, ‘Apollo, you need that, man. You’re too pretty, you’re too nice. We like you too much. You gotta be hated. You gotta have some grit.’ We tell Cedric, ‘Be as dirty as you can,’ and Cedric is dirty. Apollo needs that too.