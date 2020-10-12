During his appearance on After The Bell, Bobby Lashley spoke on his desire to elevate younger wrestlers through his current position. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s incredible because I think that the group that we have, it’s real. When MVP first came back, MVP had told me this – he was like, ‘when I first came back, it was really just to have that one match for my son’ because he had a son and his son didn’t see him wrestle before. He was like, ‘I really want my son to be able to see me wrestle live, under the lights, and everything like that,’ and he wasn’t thinking about coming back full time. But when he came back, he and I ate, and he was like, ‘man, me and MVP did something before.’ And I was like, ‘man, we gotta run that back.’

So, I think me, and MVP, and Shelton, we’re kind of all in the same boat, and when we first got together, we were eating dinner every night. We were just all talking about putting this thing together, and The Hurt Business is basically guys that…. that kind of ‘tough man’ era coming back today to kind push what we have on some of these younger guys. But at the same time, we understand the business, and understanding the business is we’re going to beat you down and we’re going to be the bullies.

But, I’m going to do the same thing that Booker did for me, and Finlay did for me, and JBL did for me, and Vince did for me, and Shane did for me, and Umaga did for me – told the story and beat a lot of peoples’ asses. But at the end of the day, the good guys are going to get over, and I think a lot of these guys, we have a really good opportunity to do some really good things for some of these guys. The Ricochet’s, the Apollo’s, the Cedric’s, all these and any other babyface in the company, because ultimately, we’re going to beat you down. But if you find that way to make it through us, I think we can put you over and make you good.