During his interview with TV Insider, Bobby Lashley named Keith Lee as someone that he thinks should join The Hurt Business. Here’s what he had to say:

Now that you say that, I kind of do. When I first came in, I was a major player. Then I hovered. At certain times I faced John Cena, Booker T. and JBL [John Bradshaw Layfield], but I never broke through to get that world title. Keith has earned respect from a lot of people. He has been going out there and doing everything he has to do. I think he’s the kind of person who might need a little Hurt Business in his life to take him to that next level. He is ready to breakout, as are others.

Credit: TV Insider.