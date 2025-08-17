During a recent appearance on the “F Y’All” podcast, Bobby Lashley revealed his personal wrestling Mount Rushmore.

He selected two wrestlers for the honor – Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle and former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns.

When pressed for additional names, the AEW star chose to keep his list limited to just these two standout performers.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Kurt Angle being on his Mount Rushmore: “I’m gonna put Kurt Angle on there, for sure. One, because Kurt brought me into the business. I love his intensity … That’s the kind of person you want to fight. That’s the kind of person you want to wrestle with, even if you’re amateur wrestling, you want Kurt to be your partner because he’s going to make you he’s going to bring stuff out of you that nobody else can.”

On why Roman Reigns is also on it: “I got in the ring with Roman and I was like, ‘Damn.’ From the perspective of wrestling with Roman, you can get in the ring and do absolutely nothing. It’ll be like the easiest match you’ll ever have, but the most intense. Roman will knock you down one time and take three circles around the ring. You’re just sitting back like alright, and the crowd’s going crazy the entire time. I like Roman because at the same time, Roman ain’t a b****. Roman could throw down.”

During a recent episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, TNA star Nic Nemeth shared his thoughts on AEW’s handling of Christian Cage and Adam ‘Cope’ Copeland.

Nemeth believes AEW rushed the reunion of the two veterans ahead of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, noting that a more gradual build could have made the storyline more impactful.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On AEW rushing the Christian Cage and Adam “Cope” Copeland storyline: “Forbidden Door, a little over a week away. I wonder now that we’re talking about it, is it a ‘Man, you know what would be a great moment for this Forbidden Door pay-per-view to get something going? Can we speed this up three months?’”

On hoping this is a ruse by Christian Cage: “I really hope it’s a ruse. I’m going to stay with that because it wasn’t a full embrace, but yes, you did get the hug. You got the match made. The match is made. It’s official no matter what happens. If it’s a ding, ding, ding and it’s [like Ric] Flair turning on Sting and they all just kick the s*** out of Cope, you still had the match made and the three quarters of a hug. So maybe it is, maybe it isn’t. Maybe it’s a moment of reluctance and the story continues at Forbidden Door, but it happens so quickly.”