– Giovanni Vinci has been healthy and ready to return, but has simply been awaiting creative from WWE. As seen by the vignette that aired on the August 9 episode of SmackDown, he will be returning as part of the blue brand.

– After appearing via satellite in a pre-recorded promo segment on AEW television this week, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. is expected to make her in-person return on next week’s AEW programming.

– The recruits who worked at the most recent WWE tryouts during SummerSlam Week are from athletic backgrounds, as opposed to independent wrestlers.

– Many wrestlers are scheduled to attend a belated birthday party that Bobby Lashley is having near the site of tonight’s AEW Collision in Arlington, TX.

– Lyra Valkyria is at OTT Scrappermania visiting friends.

(H/T: Fightful Select)