Bobby Lashley ain’t playing game.

The WWE superstar and former multi-time world champion spoke with WrestleBinge to promote this Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event, where he will most likely be competing in the Rumble matchup. The Almighty One would be asked about the tease Hulk Hogan made about entering the Rumble, a tease that Lashley did not care for.

Hulk Hogan? Oh, if he comes in I’ll throw him out. What, do you want me to give him a high five? I’ll throw him out. That’s what it’s about.

Lashley would later get asked about The Rock and what he would do if the Great One entered the match amidst rumors that he’ll be wrestling Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Anybody who wants step to that next level, take him out. If he comes in and I have the opportunity to throw him out, I will throw him out. Anything that he has, you have the ability to take from him if you take him out. It’s not going to be a cakewalk for him.

Last year Lashley eliminated Brock Lesnar from the Royal Rumble, but would be tossed out shortly after that. He currently leads The Pride alongside Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.