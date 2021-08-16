WWE champion Bobby Lashley was the latest guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions where the Almighty One spoke on a number of different topics, including his thoughts on the infamous ECW December to Dismember pay per view, and the chaotic scenes backstage. Highlights are below.

Says he was clueless to what was going on behind the scenes at that time:

“I was so clueless to wrestling. I never looked at the dirt sheets, anything. I didn’t know anything. I’m out there just living in the moment. So when I got put into this, later on I realized how much hate, how much stuff was going on. I never knew. This is like years afterward I started reading this stuff and it was like Heyman made a comment on it somebody else did, and I was like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know all of this stuff was going on in the background.’ I thought it was just, me going out there and having fun. A lot of things in the wrestling business, I was just clueless to it.”

Calls the event chaos and confirms that CM Punk was originally supposed to win:

“I think that I read that I was not supposed to win it. They wanted Punk to get the push at this time. I don’t know what it was. It was chaos that day. There was a lot going on.”

