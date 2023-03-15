Bobby Lashley says he will be ready for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

As we’ve noted, Bray Wyatt’s WWE status is somewhat up in the air after he missed recent WWE shows to some sort of unknown physical issue. With that said, sources believe Wyatt vs. Lashley is still on for WrestleMania 39. You can click here for the recent report on Wyatt.

In an update, Lashley seemingly referenced the speculation on Wyatt’s status and their match this week when he declared that he has worked too hard to be denied a WrestleMania bout.

“I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty,” Lashley tweeted.

Wyatt still has not publicly commented on his status.

On a related note, WWE filed to trademark the “Bobby Lashley” name on March 9, according to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records.

The following use description for general pro wrestling and sports entertainment use was included with the filing:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

WWE had similar Lashley trademark filings in 2007, 2018, 2020, and 2021, but they were abandoned, refused, dismissed or invalidated for whatever reason.

You can see the aforementioned Lashley tweet below:

