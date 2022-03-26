According to PW Insider, former WWE champion Bobby Lashley is expected to return to programming on this Monday’s episode of Raw.

The Almighty One has been out of action since the February 19th Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, where he was taken out of the chamber matchup before he was even able to enter. While that was the storyline reasoning Lashley was rumored to be undergoing shoulder surgery, but that no longer seems to be the case.

Reports released over the last week have revealed that Lashley may be the potential opponent of Omos for WrestleMania 38. Last year’s Mania saw Lashley successfully defend the WWE championship against Drew McIntyre in the show opener.