Bobby Lashley has responded to Chris Adonis (fka Chris Masters) saying he wants to make a return to WWE and trap Lashley in the Masters Lock once again.

The All Mighty One discussed this topic during a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, where he praised the work Adonis has been doing since his WWE departure, then teases that anything can happen during Royal Rumble season. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Loves that Chris Masters called him out, and would love to see him back in WWE:

I love it. I’ve seen Chris, I follow him on social media and he’s been doing a lot. He’s been wrestling all over the world and he’s been getting better. And I think if he has an opportunity to come back, I think that would be a really cool showcase. Whether it happens at the Rumble, you never know. The Rumble always has surprises.

Says he can break the Master-Lock again, but Masters couldn’t break free from his Hurt-Lock: