Bobby Lashley has responded to Chris Adonis (fka Chris Masters) saying he wants to make a return to WWE and trap Lashley in the Masters Lock once again.
The All Mighty One discussed this topic during a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, where he praised the work Adonis has been doing since his WWE departure, then teases that anything can happen during Royal Rumble season. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Loves that Chris Masters called him out, and would love to see him back in WWE:
I love it. I’ve seen Chris, I follow him on social media and he’s been doing a lot. He’s been wrestling all over the world and he’s been getting better. And I think if he has an opportunity to come back, I think that would be a really cool showcase. Whether it happens at the Rumble, you never know. The Rumble always has surprises.
Says he can break the Master-Lock again, but Masters couldn’t break free from his Hurt-Lock:
I think Chris has kind of proved himself in the professional wrestling world. If he comes back, you know what I would do? I’d literally just turn around and put my hands out and tell him to put it on me again so that I can break it out for the second time. And then I’d ask him to do the same. And I guarantee you he’s not breaking out The Hurt Lock. So there’s a lot of things that could happen in that matchup, but I think it would be cool for the fans to see. And I did take that from him because if I break it’s mine.