WWE superstar and current United States champion Bobby Lashley recently joined The Masked Man Show for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Almighty One revealing how bad his shoulder injury was from earlier this year, and how Vince McMahon wanted him to have surgery to repair the damage, a request he denied because he would have missed this year’s WrestleMania. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How Vince wanted him to get surgery to repair his shoulder but he refused because he would have missed this year’s WrestleMania:

I tore my shoulder two months before WrestleMania, I couldn’t even raise my hand. I kept that quiet. I took like three weeks off and said, ‘I have to make it to WrestleMania.’ I called Vince (McMahon), Vince was like, ‘Ah, let’s take off, get surgery,’ spend four months off. I was like, ‘I can’t do that. There is no way I’m going to do that.’ I sat at home for a couple of weeks and started going crazy. I was like, ‘I can’t stay at home, I have to go to work.’ I started training, getting ready, rehabbing, and I got back in and made it for WrestleMania.

How there is no off-season in WWE:

There is no downtime. Every other sport has an offseason, we don’t have an offseason,” he said. “It [the report] circulated. I get pissed off about that a little bit. Stuff that is supposed to be inside here gets leaked out. I don’t know how it got leaked out. I didn’t tell anybody. It was between me and the trainers. The trainers were like, ‘Go get an MRI,’ I got my MRI and the MRI said I had a 75% tear in my rotator cuff, my labrum was torn. I was like, ‘Does that mean I get a day off?’

