Bobby Lashley says he’s ready to get back into the chase for the WWE Title.

Lashley appeared on Busted Open Radio this week to promote tomorrow’s No Holds Barred match against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Lashley lost the WWE Title to Money In the Bank winner Big E back on September 13, and says he still has unfinished business with the champ and contenders such as Drew McIntyre.

Lashley was asked about being fully-committed to re-entering the title picture after he defeats Goldberg.

“100%,” Lashley said. “I think once you establish yourself as one of those top guys, that champion, you’re always going to be in the picture. I think there’s still some unfinished business with me and Big E, me and Drew, me and a lot of the guys on the roster.

“So I think I’ll probably have to walk through a couple of guys, but I think ultimately I’ll be right back in that title contention.”

WWE Champion Big E will defend his title against McIntyre at Crown Jewel tomorrow. McIntyre is headed to SmackDown due to the WWE Draft, and there’s no word on who will step up to challenge Big E after this week.

