It appears that WWE’s concussion protocol story to get Bobby Lashley out of the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match today that was won by newly crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was done to cover for a real injury.

Former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide reported on The Ringer Wrestling Show that Lashley will undergo shoulder surgery and he will be out at least 4 months.

“I have under good authority that Lashley is shoot hurt and has been hurt since the Rumble match. If you’ve noticed, he hasn’t worked any Raw’s. He hasn’t really defended his title. He was shoot hurt at the Lesnar match at the Rumble. From what I’m told, it’s for at least 4 months. Shoulder surgery. I’m hearing that he might not even make it to Mania.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription