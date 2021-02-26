WWE star Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Inside the Ropes to hype his WWE championship matchup against the Miz on next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The Almighty One covers a bunch of different subjects, including how he believes former champion Drew McIntyre is the top guy to beat and whether he still has his eye on Brock Lesnar. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Drew McIntyre is the top guy, even over Brock Lesnar:

As far as Brock, Brock is one person but how I look at it is Drew beat Brock in, like, no time. So, of course, my sights were set on Brock for some time but, like I said, Drew is the man, Drew is the one that beat him, Drew beat Goldberg. Of course Brock is that kind of mystery match, dream match that everybody has wanted us to have for some time now but right now, I’m looking to be the best and right now the best is Drew. Drew is the top guy. If I beat Miz, or when I beat Miz, I think Drew is the guy.

On paying his dues with comedic storylines prior to his more serious push: