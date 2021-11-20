WWE superstar and former world champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke with DAZN to hype up tomorrow’s Survivor Series pay per view and discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how he believes WWE doesn’t really have any serious competition. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Why it’s a good time to be a wrestling fan, but doesn’t believe WWE has any serious competition:

I think it’s great right now. I think there’s a lot of competition. I think we’re doing some big things, and we’re moving into a big season for us, with some big news coming around. I think that it’s a good time to be a wrestling fan, and it’s a good time for a wrestler with a good time to step up for everyone. Everybody always says competition is good. I don’t think really we have any serious competition. But the fans like it, the fans like the fact that there are other things going on that forces us to step up.

How competition drives him: