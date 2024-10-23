Bobby Lashley says he has “offers on the table” for wrestling, MMA and boxing.

Lashley, who departed from WWE back in August, is currently a free agent.

While many expect the Almighty One to join All Elite Wrestling in the near future, he spoke during a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing and revealed that he has multiple offers on the table.

You can check out some highlights from the virtual signing below:

On his future prospects: “I have a few wrestling offers on the table. I have a few boxing matches, MMA matches, a lot of stuff on the table.”

On a potential return to TNA: “A feud with Nic [Nemeth] would actually be pretty cool. I know he’s running the show over there. I also talk with Moose, he’s a good friend of mine. Phenomenal wrestler. That’s a feud I really haven’t been able to jump into. I see Lio over at AEW with MVP and Shelton. That’s also a good opportunity.”

On his plans: “I have a lot more left in the tank. I can’t wait to jump back out there. I had a little boo boo, so I took time to fix myself. I’m feeling good right now. I’ve been working out hard. I think the next few weeks we should see something, something pop off. It’s time to put pen to paper and give back to these fans.”