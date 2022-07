WWE’s United States Champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online to promote SummerSlam.

During it, he spoke about how he feels like there is unfinished business with Brock Lesnar. Their first and only singles match was at this year’s Royal Rumble, where Lashley beat Lesnar for the WWE Title.

“We didn’t get it all. We got a little teaser. I think there’s some unfinished business”. “Brock has been consistent like this for the last 20 years”.

Quotes via SportsKeeda