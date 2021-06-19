Bobby Lashley has been making the media rounds to promote Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event where he will defend the title against Drew McIntyre.

While speaking with Yahoo! Sports, Lashley talked about never doubting he would return to WWE.

“Hell no. Hell no. This is the WWE. I don’t care what anyone says, it’s the pinnacle of this business. It always has been. Just to have the opportunity to be in the WWE is an accomplishment in itself. That’s what people don’t understand. It’s really an enormous thing. There are people in other organizations that wish they could be in WWE, wish they could be in any place here. With that being said, I was always just grateful to have an opportunity to come back after being away for 10 or 11 years. I still had that idea in the back of my mind and heart that I wanted to be champion. I didn’t let that cloud my thoughts though. A lot of people when they come in, they start getting doubtful or complacent, they start going a bunch of different routes where they either give up or don’t care anymore. Those are the most dangerous positions to be in. I never got to that point. I always just felt that I would keep working and WWE would give me an opportunity to be on TV. When I get seen by a lot of people, my time will come. I had to look as good as I possible could, perform as best as I could, because it was all I could control. At the end of the day, it works or it doesn’t and that is where the it factor of the entertainment comes in. We can all put in the work and show our skills, but the crowd either takes you or they don’t. I felt like they wanted something out of me and I keep trying to give it to them.”