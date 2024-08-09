Bobby Lashley provides an update on his condition.

The Almighty One has been absent from WWE programming since the April 12th episode of SmackDown. Originally slated to participate in the King of the Ring tournament, he was forced to withdraw due to an injury. His last in-ring appearance was on May 5th at a WWE live event in France.

In a recent appearance on The Laboratory podcast, Lashley addressed his current status with WWE.

I had surgery. A little boo boo, happened in France during a match. Just a freak accident. They told me I wasn’t supposed to be back for six months. Six weeks, I have the brace off, working out. My physical therapist was like, ‘You’re not supposed to be able to do that.’ ‘I’m different.’ I’m working out and lifting. I don’t think I’m two months out of surgery now and I’m hitting it pretty hard. I think I’ll be ready and cleared in less than a month. At that time, we’ll see what happens.

According to Fightful Select, Lashley’s WWE contract is nearing its expiration, with AEW to be his expected landing spot. Whether or not Lashley will make a return to WWE television remains uncertain.

