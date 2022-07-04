New WWE United States champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where the Almighty One discussed a number of different topics, including what he hopes to accomplish with the remainder of his career with the company. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

What he would still like to accomplish in his career:

“There’s a lot. There’s holding multiple titles. I haven’t won a Tag Team Title yet. So I still see that in my career. Winning the [Royal Rumble], I see that in my career. Everybody’s like, ‘What if it doesn’t happen this year?’ Then, it’s gonna happen next year. I’m so positive. I’m so positive that it’ll make most people sick. But the more positivity that comes out of me, the more things like this happen, you know?”

Calls everyday he still gets to wrestle a blessing:

“These guys are cheering my name. Like, I beat somebody half my age right now. [Theory is] incredibly talented, incredibly athletic, incredibly gifted, has a bright, bright, bright future, and I’m out there fighting with him. So, man, if nothing else, that’s just a blessing. Every day is a blessing for me.”

