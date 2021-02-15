WWE United States champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke to TV Insider about a number of topics, including who he would bring into the company if he was a recruiter, how he sees a lot of himself in Keith Lee, and the chemistry of the Hurt Business. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the Hurt Business’s success:

It’s magic. As a group we go out together, have a couple of drinks, come up with different ideas and hang out. We’re friends. I think the fans really feel what we’re doing is real. People are getting behind us and it feels good.

Sees some of himself in Keith Lee:

Now that you say that, I kind of do. When I first came in, I was a major player. Then I hovered. At certain times I faced John Cena, Booker T. and JBL [John Bradshaw Layfield], but I never broke through to get that world title. Keith has earned respect from a lot of people. He has been going out there and doing everything he has to do. I think he’s the kind of person who might need a little Hurt Business in his life to take him to that next level. He is ready to breakout, as are others.

On getting a world title shot in WWE:

To get a world title on WWE, it takes time. For me, I don’t mind that I didn’t get to break through to the next level then. It makes my fan base really want me to get there more now. When people are given things, I don’t think they work as hard for what they want.

Who he would recruit for WWE: