Bobby Lashley recently spoke with 3NT Wrestling and Dirt Sheet Radio for an interview.

During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about The New Day’s WWE departure, the possibility of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods joining The Hurt Syndicate, as well as the group recently indicating that they’re looking for a new member.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods possibly joining The Hurt Syndicate: “Man, I tell you what, I think the problem that we have right now is that the Hurt Syndicate is too strong. If we bring those guys on there, we’d be just unstoppable. You know, I don’t think there’s any guess game in what’s going to happen next. I think Kofi and Woods, I think they’re just like amazing talent, and I think that anybody and everybody is going to throw in their money to try to pick those guys up. Hopefully they come to AEW, and if they do, we’ll try to get them if we can because I would love to be able to work with those guys. I like those guys. I’ve worked with those guys for years over at the other organization, and if they came over here and wanted to be a part of the Hurt Syndicate, it’s game on.”

On other potential new members of The Hurt Syndicate: “We actually put something out there that we’re looking for a new member to come in there and and we can’t let so many names out there, but there’s been there’s some great talent on the AEW roster that could probably fit in with us really well uh… one of the guys , he’s wrestling actually tomorrow night in Kevin Knight, he’s going for a world title against Darby Allin which will be an incredible match as well that kid is on fire. Yes, he is young, he’s impressive. He looks great in the ring. I mean, he can do it all right now. So that’s one guy. Also, you know, we tried to kind of twist Swerve’s arm there for a little bit because I think Swerve has- he’s the most dangerous man in AEW and we’re the most dangerous faction in AEW. So there’s something there also that we were kind of looking at. But, I mean, there’s so many guys in the roster that could benefit from being with us. I mean, another person that’s there that’s getting pulled in a bunch of different angles right now is Will Ospreay. Will Ospreay has been pulled over to his group from Japan, but also Moxley and his guys have been pulling him. So I think we might need to throw our name in the hat there also and try to pull him out because he’s such a great talent. There’s so many great guys at AEW. So, I mean, the list can go on and on, and I can give you a reason why we want to pick up probably anyone on that roster.”