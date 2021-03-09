WWE champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke with the Wrap about a dream matchup against Brock Lesnar, and how the Almighty One has his eyes focused on Drew McINtyre for this year’s WrestleMania pay per view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he doesn’t speak to Brock but thinks a match with him would be great:

I have no idea […] The thing with Brock is everybody has been saying that basically from the day that I came into wrestling. They were like, ‘Oh man, there’s Lesnar. Him and Brock. Brock, Brock, Brock!’ The whole entire time. And I really do not know. I know I spoke with somebody that was really close to him and they just said, no, it’s just not the time. The only one I can really ask in that manner is [Paul] Heyman, because no one else really talks to Brock, that I know of. I don’t talk to Brock, I really don’t even know Brock that much. If he were to come back and had a match, I think it would be phenomenal. I think it would be great.

Thinks facing Drew at WrestleMania would be the bigger match: