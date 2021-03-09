WWE champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke with the Wrap about a dream matchup against Brock Lesnar, and how the Almighty One has his eyes focused on Drew McINtyre for this year’s WrestleMania pay per view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Says he doesn’t speak to Brock but thinks a match with him would be great:
I have no idea […] The thing with Brock is everybody has been saying that basically from the day that I came into wrestling. They were like, ‘Oh man, there’s Lesnar. Him and Brock. Brock, Brock, Brock!’ The whole entire time. And I really do not know. I know I spoke with somebody that was really close to him and they just said, no, it’s just not the time. The only one I can really ask in that manner is [Paul] Heyman, because no one else really talks to Brock, that I know of. I don’t talk to Brock, I really don’t even know Brock that much. If he were to come back and had a match, I think it would be phenomenal. I think it would be great.
Thinks facing Drew at WrestleMania would be the bigger match:
I think even a bigger match – because you can’t just overstep Drew [McIntyre]. Drew beat him last year at WrestleMania. Drew is, if you wanted to paint a picture of a champion, that’s what they look like. So beating Drew is the one. I think a triple threat with the two of those guys would be an incredible thing. It would be crazy. Normally, I wouldn’t go for a triple threat, but something like that is, ‘hmm, who wins that?’ And what does that lead to afterward? So that’s always a huge deal also but then me and Drew still have some business left unattended because I kind of beat him the other day. So I’m sure he’s going to want to deal with that […] The one thing that I think is cool is that the match that everybody thinks Brock and I will have, Drew and I will have.