WWE Superstars are tweeting about possibly roster changes as we get ready for the WWE Draft to kick off during tomorrow’s SmackDown from Baltimore.

Bobby Lashley said he’s been running RAW for three years now, and thinks it might be time to shake things up a bit with a move to the blue brand.

“I’ve ran #WWERaw for three years since my return to @WWE. Maybe it’s time to shake things up a bit…kicking ass on Fridays sounds good to me. Fisted hand #WWEDraft,” Lashley wrote today.

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest also commented on a possible move to SmackDown now that his feud with Sheamus is over.

“With the #WWEDraft tomorrow night, I’ve been thinking a lot about the possibility of moving to #SmackDown… Wherever I end up, I’m still going to work hard, play harder and #LiveForever while defending my #USTitle [bow and arrow emoji],” Priest wrote.

The 2021 WWE Draft will begin with tomorrow’s SmackDown from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, and then wrap with Monday’s RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Stay tuned for more.

I’ve ran #WWERaw for three years since my return to @WWE. Maybe it’s time to shake things up a bit…kicking ass on Fridays sounds good to me. 👊🏾 #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/sYqB4CE4bT — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) September 30, 2021

With the #WWEDraft tomorrow night, I've been thinking a lot about the possibility of moving to #SmackDown… Wherever I end up, I'm still going to work hard, play harder and #LiveForever while defending my #USTitle 🏹 pic.twitter.com/SV0KmgCmeG — Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) September 30, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.