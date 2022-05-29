Bobby Lashley made an appearance on WWE’s The Bump to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about his feud with Omos that started at WrestleMania 38 and will likely end at Hell in a Cell in a handicap match. He put over Omos for being strong.

“[Omos’ power] is different. It’s different. You had Mark Henry at the time- The World’s Strongest, you had Braun [Strowman]. Those guys just had power. Mark, he could grab you and just throw you out of this world. Omos is just like a tree. Everything about him is just solid. You run up to him, you grab his one arm and it’s like grabbing an entire person. Seriously, he’s just a massive individual.”

“I’ve never felt like a kid before. This dude grabbed my head and when he grabbed my head, I couldn’t see anything. He had my whole head wrapped up… Omos makes me look like my son standing next to me. I’ve never felt like that before. Braun’s a big guy, Mark Henry’s a big guy, Khali – These are big guy. But [Omos] is like a tree. Like a tree trunk standing there. Every part of him is just massive.”