WWE United States champion Bobby Lashley spoke with Sports Illustrated ahead of tonight’s edition of Monday Night Raw. During the interview the Hurt Business member speaks on a number of topics, including how good he thinks Matt Riddle and Keith Lee are, and how there’s a story in a possible world title program with Drew McIntyre. Highlights are below.

Says the world title is his main priority:

The world title, that’s been my priority since I came back. That hasn’t changed. When I returned to WWE, I came in and paid respect to the guys who were here. Ever since, I’ve been focused on I taking steps to show I am the guy.

Says there’s a good story to feuding him with Drew McIntyre:

I want that fight, I want that title. Drew is old-school. He fits into any era. He’s tough, he’s real. We have a lot of unfinished business. We have history. We’ve met in the ring before, we were tag partners, and we know each other real well. Drew is ‘The Chosen One.’ That’s not me, I’m someone that fought for it. There is so much potential for our fights.

Would be open to adding Brock Lesnar into a feud with Drew as well:

Adding Brock always adds a lot. He’s as real as it gets, and he’s someone I want in the ring. So I’m open to that, but me and Drew can do it on our own, too. There are a lot of options, which is great for everyone.

Calls Keith Lee and Matt Riddle phenomenal talents:

I think both Lee and Riddle are phenomenal. That doesn’t change that I’m going to whoop both their asses, but I think having them come after me adds a lot of clout to the United States title.

Says he takes great pride in being U.S. champion:

I thought the United States title was perceived for a long time as just another title, but it has so many great names behind it. I’m legit as it gets, and I take a lot of pride in defending this title, especially against guys like Riddle and Lee. I saw Riddle’s idea for a Fight Pit, and I’d love to do something like that for the U.S. title. It won’t change the outcome, but it would be a lot of fun.

His friendship with MVP and how it helped start the Hurt Business:

We’ve been friends for a long time. That extends beyond wrestling. We worked together outside of WWE, and he would come to some of my fights in Bellator. That’s the kind of friend he is. It was great that he came back to WWE, and he wanted to do a one-off at the Rumble so his son could see him wrestle. After that, we started talking. I thought he had so much more left. I said to him, ‘Let’s do something together,’ and that’s how it all started.

Believes this could be his year: