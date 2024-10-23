Bobby Lashley says WWE choosing not to reunite the Hurt Business was a spit in the face.

While speaking during a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest, the Almighty One commented on the company refusing to put the Hurt Business back together following the COVID-19 pandemic.

MVP and Shelton Benjamin are currently under contract to AEW, with Bobby Lashley likely debuting in the very near future. Cedric Alexander remains under contract to WWE.

Lashley said, “It was kind of a spit in the face. We were never in front of a live crowd. During the pandemic, a lot of guys sat at home, ‘I’m not going to do this or that’ and it was us saying, ‘It’s work. We’re going.’ We did everything. We were on half the show most the time. We came out of the pandemic and people started resurfacing, ‘Oh, I’m ready to work.’ What about the guys who were putting the time in during this dangerous time? We got overlooked. That was a little bit of a spit in the face. I think we could have come back and done some big things together. They just didn’t want us. Different strokes for different folks. Different people like different things. When the regime changed, the regime wasn’t too high on me at all.“