Bobby Lashley has confirmed that Gage Goldberg, son of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, will be in Saudi Arabia for Thursday’s No Holds Barred match at WWE Crown Jewel.

Gage has been involved in the Goldberg vs. Lashley storyline all summer, and previously got physical with Lashley and MVP to setup this SummerSlam rematch in Saudi Arabia. Lashley spoke with Busted Open Radio this week and said this No Holds Bared match will be a crazy one.

“It’s going to be a crazy match,” Lashley said. “A Goldberg match is a certain kind of match, and we just added some elements to it. This one is going to be a very interesting one, because I think a lot of people are trying to figure out who’s going to win this one. There’s a lot of steam behind Goldberg because of what happened to his son.

“Is he going to avenge his son? Right now I’m steam rolling people. Is it going to be something where I go out there, have a match with him and ultimately just walk over him? I don’t know. I’m being me, I’m always me. I go out there, I’m training my ass off and I’m ready for it. So whatever kind of match we have out there, I think it’s going to be a good one.”

Lashley was asked about Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin possibly helping him at Crown Jewel now that The Hurt Business seemingly reunited on RAW this month. He noted that the two Superstars have friends, and Gage will also be there.

“Man I’m going to win,” Lashley said. “There’s no strategies. I have friends, he has friends. He has his son that’s going to be there. Everybody knows there’s a possibility that anything can happen. But ultimately I’m going to win. So if somebody happens to jump in the ring, whether it’s Gage, whether it’s, I don’t know, anybody. But ultimately it’s going to be me putting my hands all over him.”

