Bobby Lashley says he has no idea what he’s doing at WrestleMania 39, but hopes to find himself competing on one of the nights.

The All Mighty One discussed his situation during an interview with Denise Salcedo, where he admitted that he hopes WWE finds something for him to do for the weekend. Highlights from the interview are below.

On hoping WWE finds something for him to do at WrestleMania:

It’s a big fight feel, WrestleMania is always going to be that way. Right now, we’re trying to figure out what I’m going to do, being the All Mighty former WWE Champion and everything like that, still in search of finding that big matchup. That’s what everybody wants to do when they go to WrestleMania, they want to have a big iconic matchup in front of hundreds of thousands of fans and do what we love. Right now, I’m kind of half and half, getting ready for it and preparing for that day. I have a big match on Friday night, hopefully, that trickles over and causes something big for Saturday or Sunday.

Whether he’s facing Bray Wyatt:

I have no idea. All I know is that I think I provoke fear in a lot of people. You can go out there with me, we can have a great match, but at the end of the day, The All Mighty always comes through. I’m looking for him, I’m looking for whoever wants to step up. Right now, a lot of people in the business are looking like, ‘this is going to be a fun match for me.’ If you want a real challenge, I’m the real challenge for anybody on the roster.

A new report about Lashley’s potential WrestleMania plans recently surfaced. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)