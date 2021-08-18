WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to promote Sunday’s SummerSlam match against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, and was asked about the current atmosphere in WWE with the recent shake-ups behind-the-scenes.

Lashley declared that WWE will never be beaten or contested.

“I think the feeling is good,” he said. “We get tested with so many things. Everyone will say, ‘This is it. This is the downfall of WWE.’ It’s never going to be. We have so much talent in WWE.

“WWE is never going to be beaten or contested. It’s always going to be the flagship of professional wrestling. That’s never going to change.”

Lashley was also asked about how it’s been a rough time during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how we’ve seen several wrestlers get released from WWE. Fishman pointed to how Lashley and others have shown it’s not always for good. Lashley responded with what he tells the wrestlers who do get the release call.

“I just tell the guys if you do get that call, and they say your contact expired, or they have to let you go, the worst thing you can do is be one of those people who goes online bad-mouthing,” Lashley said. “It looks really sad. A lot of these guys wouldn’t even be the guys they were without WWE. They made a name for themselves. They can just look back at the money they received from WWE up to this point. Then you’re here telling this company you hate them, but you have a brand new house, swimming pool in the back, kids are taken care of with a lot of money in the bank.

“When I first left, I kept my head down. I kept grinding and knew I was going to find another option to get in again. I never burned any bridges. I came back and became a world champion. Things change all the time. And if it’s not your time, it’s not your time. You just keep grinding because there is a lot of money to be made in the wrestling business. I want to see everyone succeed.”

