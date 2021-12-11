WWE issued the following press release announcing that former world champion Bobby Lashley will be addressing his attack on Big E, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins from last week’s show as he felt disrespected for being out of the loop for the upcoming Day One pay per view. Details are below.

Last week, moments after WWE Champion Big E defeated Kevin Owens inside of a Steel Cage and both Seth Rollins and KO failed to take out the victorious titleholder with a post-match assault, an irate Bobby Lashley suddenly emerged from out of nowhere to lay waste to all three competitors with a brutal onslaught.

The vicious attack came after The All Mighty felt disrespected about being left out of the WWE Championship conversation heading into the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

This Monday, the intense former WWE Champion is scheduled to address his actions from last week. Don’t miss a moment of the action at 8/7 C on USA Network.