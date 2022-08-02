WWE United States champion Bobby Lashley recently joined The Masked Man Show for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including the Almighty One weighing in on NBA superstar Dwight Howard potentially joining the company.

Lashley is referring to Howard’s tryout last weekend ahead of WWE’s SummerSLam event, where Howard went viral on social media for his promo cutting skills and unmatched enthusiasm that made him a big deal in the NBA. He later told several reporters there that WWE had always been a dream of his, a dream that Lashley promises to turn into a nightmare.

“If he steps into the ring, I’ll spear him and chop him in half. He’s like a giant. He’s 10 foot tall. I have experience with giants. I had Omos, threw him around, and he’s half the size of Omos. I don’t think he wants to go against the All Mighty. Babysteps.”

You can check out Lashley’s full interview here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)