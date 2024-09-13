“The All Mighty” isn’t done yet.

Although he has parted ways with WWE, former world champion Bobby Lashley plans to continue his career.

The former Hurt Business leader has been rumored, along with fellow former group members MVP and Shelton Benjamin, to be in talks with All Elite Wrestling.

On Thursday evening, Lashley surfaced on social media with a message that has fanned the flames of these rumors.

“The journey is far from over,” Lashley wrote as the caption to him holding world titles for Raw, SmackDown, ECW and TNA.

That would leave one big one in the U.S., which of course, would be the AEW Championship.

We will keep you posted.