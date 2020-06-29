Bobby Lashley Talks About Being Paired Up With MVP By Paul Heyman

During the Table Talk podcast with D-Von Dudley, Lashley discussed how his partnership with MVP came about. The idea was to put Lashley and MVP into a program together. The “when” and “why” hadn’t came up yet, but Heyman knew that’s what he wanted.
MVP returned to the WWE earlier this year as a surprise entrant in the 2020 Royal Rumble. He was originally only supposed to work a match or two before settling in as a producer backstage, but they found a way to keep him on the active roster. MVP was furloughed as producer during the budget cuts, but remained with the company as a performer.
“We did our little stint back in Impact,” Lashley noted. “It was one of those things that we threw together, and I thought it went really well. I was excited because the chemistry we had was natural. He and I are friends, so the things that we do on camera is the same thing we do off camera, but they gave us this opportunity to play with it a little bit. When he came here, I think MVP was just coming to do the MVP Lounge. He had a son, and he wanted his son to see him under the lights one time.
“Paul Heyman came over to me. He was like, ‘what do you think about MVP?’ I was like, ‘it’s a no-brainer. Yeah, I would like to work with MVP. I’ve worked with him in the past. What are we gonna do?’ He said, ‘I don’t know, but I think it’ll be good.’ Every week after that, people kept coming up to me saying something, but I didn’t know what it was gonna be. I was for it. Like I said, me and him are really good friends and whatever we do is more natural, which is contradicting to anything we did before. I think right now, it’s working really well, and I think it’s gonna be so much better.”
(Credit: WrestlingInc.com)
- Bobby Lashley Discusses His Angle With Lana And Feeling Uncomfortable
- Maria Kanellis Discusses The Original Plan To Pregnancy Angle With Mike Kanellis
- Renee Young Teases Big Announcement Coming Wednesday
- No Non-Compete Clause For Tessa Blanchard
- Jim Ross On Why Owen Hart Befriended The Ultimate Warrior
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- Liv Morgan Calls WWE Out Over Photos of Loss to Natalya on RAW
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea