Bobby Lashley Talks About Being Paired Up With MVP By Paul Heyman

During the Table Talk podcast with D-Von Dudley, Lashley discussed how his partnership with MVP came about. The idea was to put Lashley and MVP into a program together. The “when” and “why” hadn’t came up yet, but Heyman knew that’s what he wanted.

MVP returned to the WWE earlier this year as a surprise entrant in the 2020 Royal Rumble. He was originally only supposed to work a match or two before settling in as a producer backstage, but they found a way to keep him on the active roster. MVP was furloughed as producer during the budget cuts, but remained with the company as a performer.

“We did our little stint back in Impact,” Lashley noted. “It was one of those things that we threw together, and I thought it went really well. I was excited because the chemistry we had was natural. He and I are friends, so the things that we do on camera is the same thing we do off camera, but they gave us this opportunity to play with it a little bit. When he came here, I think MVP was just coming to do the MVP Lounge. He had a son, and he wanted his son to see him under the lights one time. “Paul Heyman came over to me. He was like, ‘what do you think about MVP?’ I was like, ‘it’s a no-brainer. Yeah, I would like to work with MVP. I’ve worked with him in the past. What are we gonna do?’ He said, ‘I don’t know, but I think it’ll be good.’ Every week after that, people kept coming up to me saying something, but I didn’t know what it was gonna be. I was for it. Like I said, me and him are really good friends and whatever we do is more natural, which is contradicting to anything we did before. I think right now, it’s working really well, and I think it’s gonna be so much better.”

