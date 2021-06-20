Bobby Lashley has been making the media rounds to promote Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event where he will defend the title against Drew McIntyre.

While speaking with Yahoo! Sports, Lashley talked about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Becoming champion:

“It was an amazing feeling. It was one of those things where, from the start of my career, people said I was going to be a world champion one day. It was a combination of my size, my look, my athletic ability. I knew that I had it, so I just focused my training on getting better every day. I didn’t know when it was going to happen, but it was going to happen eventually if I was able to keep myself together long enough. I’m patient. I knew that in this business you can always get better, so if there was something that wasn’t happening, the idea was to just get better. When I did win, you can’t ever really predict or write out what is going to happen or what you’re going to feel. It’s a whole different experience and then seeing the people who called me, my peers who reached out. A lot of people showed a lot of love. It was an amazing experience.”

Evolution of his character: